Duke City Gladiators sign former Broncos running back

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Devontae Jackson has signed with the Duke City Gladiators. The talented running back is hoping to make an impact right away. “I feel like I can bring a lot to the team,” said Jackson. “I like running back by slot. I’m a shifty guy. I love to make quick cuts and I love to spin move. I’m a small guy, but I’m powerful on the field.”

The five foot seven 180-pound Jackson signed as a free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2019. Jackson got reps during the preseason but did not make the final roster. Prior to that, Jackson was an All-American running back out of D-2 University of West Georgia where he made an immediate impact as a freshman with a 1,000-yard season. He had the most thousand-yard rush seasons at the school with three.

Jackson also is the only player from his school to ever be a finalist for the Harlin Hill Award, which is one of the highest honors in D-2 football. He still holds several records at the school. He enjoyed his time in an NFL training camp back in 2019 and isn’t shutting the door on a possible return if he can play his way back. “I mean, no matter what position you’re in, that’s always the goal, that you are going to make it to the top, you know, top-level,” said Jackson. “Just take it a day at a day at a time to control what I can control and enjoy the process, enjoy the moment.”

The Duke City Gladiators made it to the semifinals of the Indoor Football League playoffs in their inaugural season last year. Training camp starts March 1.