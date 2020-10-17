Duke City Gladiators set to hold charity golf outing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are holding a charity golf outing on Monday, Oct. 19 at the Tanoan Country Club. Proceeds from the tournament are going to the Ronald McDonald House in New Mexico.

