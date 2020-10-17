Duke City Gladiators set to hold charity golf outing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Men's Basketball held its first official practice on Thursday. Head Coach Paul Weir addressed the media before the practice and said that he feels this year's team is the most athletic he has had since he got here.

Another thing that Weir likes about his roster this season, is that he has a lot of guys. "We might need some more bodies on the team this year. No one knows where this is going to go or what it's going to mean and now we have 18 guys, it's a lot," said Paul Weir. Weir referenced watching Major League Baseball during the pandemic and saw how teams needed to call up a lot of players, due to positive COVID-19 tests.