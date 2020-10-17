ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are holding a charity golf outing on Monday, Oct. 19 at the Tanoan Country Club. Proceeds from the tournament are going to the Ronald McDonald House in New Mexico.
Local Sports News
- UNM football’s season opener in jeopardy as teams can’t practice
- Duke City Gladiators set to hold charity golf outing
- New Mexico United ready to ‘settle the score’ with El Paso on Saturday
- UNM Men’s Basketball holds first official practice
- New Mexico United set to host special playoff watch party