Duke City Gladiators select new head coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators have a new coach with experience coaching in the Indoor Football League. Pig Brown will lead the Gladiators into their first season of the IFL.

Brown’s most recent gig was the head coach of the Nebraska Danger, also of the IFL. Brown, who is a former IFL player, is also in the league’s Hall of Fame.

“I just like for my guys to be fired up,” said Brown. “At the end of the day, I always tell my guys, if you’re not having fun why are you doing this? The ultimate goal is to bring a championship here, so hopefully, we can work together and do that in the IFL.”

The Gladiators will have a formal news conference to introduce Brown in October. He replaces Dominic Bramante, who won back-to-back CIF championships during his five seasons with the team.