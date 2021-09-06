Duke City Gladiators ready for a second season in the IFL

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators’ inaugural season in the IFL came to an end on Sunday night, after a heartbreaking 58-55 loss to Arizona. It was a tough way to go out, as Duke City had a chance to win the game late and also missed a game-tying field goal to close out the game, but an offensive pass interference penalty called just before the game-ending field goal will stick with this team for a while.

“We was [sic] hurt of course, but extremely proud of the guys man. We fought our way to the end, we knew it was going to be a last-second game and we just came up short. You know, just off of a call that could have went either way I guess,” said DC wide receiver Dello Davis.

Davis also went on to say, “You know, one thing I can say is, people know who Duke City is now,” and that is the truth. Duke City came onto the scene and showed that they belonged in this league. While this loss hurts, it will give this team more motivation heading into next season. “Oh yeah, for sure. You know, guys are going to be just not talking about us, but actually looking out for us that will definitely put us with more motivation ongoing for next season, of us building, and the players that we do have, just trying to keep those guys around and just build on that,” said Davis.