ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators opened up their second IFL Season on Saturday. DC played a familiar foe, the Arizona Rattlers, and while they were looking for revenge after losing to the Rattlers three times last year, Duke City would lose on the road 50-28.

The Gladiators looked solid early in this game, as they traded leads with the Rattlers throughout the first half. AZ lead 29-28 at the half, but the 2nd half would not be good for the Gladiators. QB Nate Davis attained an injury in this game, and while he came back it wouldn’t be a good offensive 2nd half for Duke City.

The Rattlers held DC scoreless in the 2nd half and went on to put up 21 more points. So, now 0-1 on the year the Gladiators will look to bounce back at home, as they host Frisco on Saturday in the Rio Rancho Events Center at 7:05 p.m.