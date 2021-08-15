Duke City Gladiators lose late on Saturday at Tucson

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators looked for a second consecutive win on Saturday, taking on the Sugar Skulls in Tucson. DC looked very good at times in this game, as they led by as many as two scores late in the game. But Tucson would creep back in, and with nine seconds to play, they would punch in a lead-changing touchdown to win the game 63-59.

Story continues below

Duke City is now 6-7 on the year and they will move on to play in their regular-season finale next Saturday. DC will host Bismarck on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES