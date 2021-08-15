Duke City Gladiators lose late on Saturday at Tucson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators looked for a second consecutive win on Saturday, taking on the Sugar Skulls in Tucson. DC looked very good at times in this game, as they led by as many as two scores late in the game. But Tucson would creep back in, and with nine seconds to play, they would punch in a lead-changing touchdown to win the game 63-59.

Duke City is now 6-7 on the year and they will move on to play in their regular-season finale next Saturday. DC will host Bismarck on Saturday at 7 p.m.