Duke City Gladiators lose in a heart breaker on Sunday, 58-55 in Arizona

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators’ inaugural season in the IFL is officially over, as DC lost in the semifinals of the IFL Playoffs on Sunday. Duke City lost to the top seed Arizona Rattlers 58-55.

Story continues below:

This game was back and forth in the 2nd half, but down the stretch, it was really close as Duke City had a chance to win it with the ball on the one-yard line. But an offensive pass interference call would move the ball back and after that, a missed field goal would seal their fate. Arizona is on to the IFL Championship game and will play Massachusetts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES