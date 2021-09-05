Duke City Gladiators lose in a heart breaker on Sunday, 58-55 in Arizona

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators’ inaugural season in the IFL is officially over, as DC lost in the semifinals of the IFL Playoffs on Sunday. Duke City lost to the top seed Arizona Rattlers 58-55.

This game was back and forth in the 2nd half, but down the stretch, it was really close as Duke City had a chance to win it with the ball on the one-yard line. But an offensive pass interference call would move the ball back and after that, a missed field goal would seal their fate. Arizona is on to the IFL Championship game and will play Massachusetts.