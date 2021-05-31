Duke City Gladiators lose 55-35 in their home opener on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Duke City Gladiators played the Tucson Sugar Skulls on Sunday afternoon, in their home opener at the Rio Rancho Events Center. Duke City got off to a slow start in this game though, and Tucson would come out with a 55-35 victory.

“Bad performance by all of us. Bad performance on offense definitely, we couldn’t help our defense and had too many turnovers. Bad decisions on my part, you know I take blame for it. I don’t know if our heads were all the way in the game, we just got to make better decisions and that’s what it all comes down to”, said Duke City QB Nate Davis.

The Gladiators are now 1-1 on the year and they will move on to play the Frisco Fighters on the road, that game has a 5pm start on Saturday.