Duke City Gladiators hold open tryout on Friday and Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are set to hold an open tryout at Tingley Coliseum on Friday and Saturday. New Head Coach ‘Pig’ Brown says this is a great opportunity for local players to get a shot at playing professionally.

“A lot of local guys really don’t get the opportunity that some of the other guys get. So, I really feel like this is one of those opportunities for some local guys that maybe a year or two removed from college ball that are still working out and are waiting for that opportunity. So, it’s just like show us why you belong,” said Brown.

The Gladiator’s inaugural season in the Indoor Football League will start on the road March 12.