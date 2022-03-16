ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators will kick off thier 2nd season in the Indoor Football League on Saturday in Arizona. The Gladiators will play the Rattlers on Saturday at 7 p.m. and this team is hungry headed into the season.

“It’s a great opportunity for us coming into this season, we got a lot of good guys coming in, a lot of good guys where the bond is unreal. These guys are working hard and working together. they are ready to win and they are ready to compete and take out their anger on someone else and who better than the Arizona Rattlers”, said DC Head Coach Sherman Carter.

Coach Carter will enter his first year as head coach for the Gladiators, but he is a former player that won championships with the team and says the transition has been seamless. This team comes in with a lot of new faces, and they believe that extra boost of talented players will help them towards an IFL Championship.

But, it all starts with game number 1 and this DC team is determined to get a victory over the Rattlers, as they beat the Gladiators in the semifinals of last year’s IFL Playoffs. “We owe them, they beat us 3 times last year and one that really counted. so, that has weighed heavy on us and you know we are back for vengeance”, said Gladiator WR Dello Davis.

“We need to go down there and show that we belong in this league and that we are one of the top teams”, said Gladiator QB Nate Davis.