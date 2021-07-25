Duke City Gladiators garner big win at home Saturday; 68-61 over Spokane

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators won their second consecutive game in the IFL, after a big win over the Spokane Shock on Saturday night. This was a big home victory as the Gladiators took out the Shock at home 68-61, in what was the IFL Game of The Week.

It came down to the wire once again for Duke City, but QB Nate Davis would be the difference as he finished with eight TD passes, 282 yards, and one rushing touchdown. Duke City is now 5-5 on the season and they will move on to play at the Arizona Rattlers on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

