Duke City Gladiators defeat Northern Arizona Saturday, 34-17

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are back in the win column after Saturday’s 34-17 win. The Gladiators took out the Northern Arizona Wranglers on the road, and this win is big because the Wranglers are coached by former Gladiator coach Dominic Bramante.

Before this game, wide receiver Dello Davis said that there was a lot on the line coming in, but that they were focused on getting their record back to .500. “We all know this is a very big week for us. You know, we are trying to get back in that win column and also facing our old head coach. It should be very, very fun – a great battle, and we know we have a lot at stake. Go Gladiators,” said Davis.

Now 2 and 2 on the season, Duke City returns home to host San Antonio next, that game will be on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

