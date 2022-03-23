ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the Duke City Gladiators open the home portion of the schedule against the Frisco Fighters Saturday, they might do so without the reigning IFL Offensive Player of the Year in uniform.

Quarterback Nate Davis has swelling in one of his knees. “It’s one of those things where it’s to be seen,” said Gladiators first-year coach Sherman Carter. “He goes to the doctor tomorrow and we’ll get the actual terminology on the injury tomorrow.”

Carter, who will be making his home debut as a coach is not completely counting Davis out. Davis had a breakout 2021 season that saw him throw a league record 79 touchdown passes.

If Davis is not able to play, former New Mexico Highlands standout Ramone Atkins will handle the duties under center. Davis had a breakout 2021 season that saw him throw a league record 79 touchdown passes. Defensively the Gladiators got one of their stars back this season. Former Manzano Monarchs and Eastern New Mexico standout Jayson Serda is back. An injury put the star linebacker on the shelf for all of the 2021 season.

“Last year I tore my Achilles nine months ago. It’s just great to be back with the team playing football and trying to win a championship,” said Serda. The Gladiators and Frisco have a 6 p.m. start time at the Rio Rancho Events Center Saturday.