ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In just their 2nd IFL season the Duke City Gladiators are playoff bound for a 2nd straight year. Duke City beat San Diego on Saturday night in thrilling fashion to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

The Gladiators won 53-51, and the victory came after Ramone Atkins threw a touchdown pass to Greg Dent Jr. with 1 second remaining in the game. The Gladiators will have one more game before the playoffs, as they host Northern Arizona on Saturday at 6:30pm.