Duke City Gladiators are excited, but focused after winning The CIF Southern Conference Championship

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are headed to the CIF Champions Bowl game for a 2nd consecutive year. They beat Amarillo in the Southern Conference Championship on Saturday, but it wasn’t an easy win.

The Gladiators trailed at the half, and had to battle adversity to come back and win in that game. Winning a game like that makes the Conference Championship that much more sweet, but it also prepares them for what is next.

“It builds character you know, we know who will fold and who you can count on in the tough times. Knowing that, listening to conversations that’s in the box and on the field, you know who is together and fulfilling their 1/8th, and all of the guys are definitely stepping up and doing that”, said DC Wide Receiver Dello Davis.

The Gladiators will face on against the Salina Liberty in the CIF Championship game on July 13th.