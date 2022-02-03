ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Quayvon Hicks thought about shutting down his career because of a nagging knee injury that had bothered him since college. That thought remains only a thought. Hicks is back in the game. The talented running back has landed in the Indoor Football League with the Duke City Gladiators.

“It seems like, just the culture there, and looking at film, and how a lot of the guys on both sides of the ball that I was impressed by,” said Hicks. “I am definitely excited to be able to grow off of some of that energy and maybe bring something else to the team.”

At Georgia, Hicks averaged 8 yards per carry and 11 yards per catch in his final three seasons. He was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017.

Since that time, Hicks has had stops with four other teams outside of the NFL with the last being in Spokane with the Shock. He can’t wait to get started with the Gladiators. “Me as a player I feel like, just from the respect of Georgia and the background that I have, just tenacity and that grit. I am a down south Georgia boy from the country,” said Hicks. “So, I like to get down and dirty when it comes to the game. Wherever I am basically needed, I feel like I can bring a lot to the team.”

The Gladiators will play their first game on March 19.