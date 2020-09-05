Duke City Gladiator Darryl Stonum also part of chase crew for Rainbow Ryders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryl Stonum is a wide receiver for the Duke City Gladiators but while he isn’t on the gridiron this professional athlete has an interesting job in Albuquerque.

“I love playing the game of football. I couldn’t be more [sic] happier playing with the Gladiators. It’s a great opportunity but you know, it is the Arena football League and it is for six months. So, for [sic] during those six months, we’re great but the other six months we have to go out and get a job just like everybody else,” said Stonum.

Stonum has taken up a new profession in the offseason as he now works on the chase crew for the Rainbow Ryders. “I never knew anything about these balloons, but being out here and seeing the work that you put into it to get those balloons up in the air; the work that the pilots do. You know, I have a newfound respect for it and appreciation; and at the end of the day it’s pretty awesome,” said Stonum.

Stonum has garnered a new appreciation for the city, the culture, and the state since joining the Gladiators and working with Rainbow Ryders. While that is great, it is also a great workout for the wide receiver; that works hard in every aspect of balloon chasing.

“I literally get a full entire workout being out here. You would be surprised a lot of things do translate, pushing these things across the heavier rocks when it gets a little higher and you really have to dig into it, that’s my sled pull. So, that helps with explosion, and then holding that balloon up, that helps core stability and then I go from here to my actual workouts. Come season, I’ll be good to go,” said Stonum.

He hasn’t been up in a balloon yet but he hopes to soon. Stonum also hopes to stay in the Duke City for years to come. “I hope I can be here for years to come and continue to make an impact in the community and bring more championships to the city and the state with the Gladiators,” said Stonum.