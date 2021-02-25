Duff’s 20 points not enough to save Lobo women’s basketball upset

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Air Force women’s basketball team scored their biggest upset of the season Wednesday with a 75-73 win over the New Mexico Lobos. Riley Snyder scored a game-high 21 points to guarantee the Falcons a victory.

Latascya Duff followed a 31 point performance and victory with 20 points in a losing effort. Jaedyn De La Cerda also scored in double figures for the Lobos with 16 points.

Antonia Anderson had 13 points. The Lobos trailed at halftime but started to come back in the third quarter. With under three minutes to play in the game, Shaiquel McGruder converted two points in the paint to give the Lobos a one-point 69-68 lead.

After that, the Falcons went on a run and eventually took the lead. The Lobos had their chances, trailing by only two they had two possessions in the final 14 seconds and failed to convert.

Lobos are now 10-3 overall and 7-3 in the Mountain West. The Falcons improved to 6-14 overall and 3-11 in league play.