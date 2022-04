ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury got good news Wednesday. Twins LaTora and LaTascya Duff announced on social media that they will return to the Lobos and take their super senior year.

The talented guards accounted for 24 points per game this past season as they averaged 12 points each. The Duff sisters helped the Lobos win 26 games against 10 losses. The season also included postseason as the Lobos advanced to the second round of the WNIT.