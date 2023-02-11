ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Basketball beat Nevada on the road, 79-71 on Saturday afternoon. UNM finished with scorers, getting 18 points from Shai McGruder, 14 points from Aniyah Augmon, and 13 points from Amaya Brown.

LaTascya Duff led UNM in scoring, as she finished with a game-high of 23 points. Tay hit six 3-pointers in this victory and after this performance, she has become the new career 3-point leader in program history. Duff has now hit 223 3-pointers in her career.

Now 15-11 overall and 7-6 in conference play, UNM moves on to host Wyoming on Thursday at 7pm.