RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Cleveland Storm football standout and 2018 Gatorade New Mexico Football player of the Year, Dorian Lewis, has spent the last few years at Coffeeville Community College in Coffeeville, Kansas. With one year of junior college football remaining, Lewis is going all in on his last chance to go division one.

“I have been over at Coffeyville Community College and its been a positive impact on my life because I have found out who I really am, and just the school there is no where in the town to really go,” Lewis said. “You know, its small, you can focus on studies and just football.”

Lewis is no stranger to high level football. The running back racked up over 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns en route to a state title, and while he didn’t go DI, he is playing in arguably the most competitive junior college conference in the country.

Coffeeville CC plays in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference, which was made famous from the Netflix series, Last Chance U, featuring Independence (Indy) Community College. The conference consists of highly skilled players with Division I talent, and Lewis believes playing the top JUCO competition will help get him seen.

“We got Indy, we got Butler, we got Garden City, people may have heard the names off of Last Chance U,” he said. “We played against the number one recruit actually, Jeffrey M’ba, he is at Auburn now.”

While Lewis has seen players make it to the Power 5 level, an extra sense of urgency has kicked in going in to his last season, as it could be his last chance to play football. He has been training in New Mexico this summer and is doing everything in his power to set himself up for success.

“Its big because its due or die,” said Lewis. “Its the last season there to get recruited, you know. So, you got to throw it all out, you got to encourage the team to win because nobody is going to recruit a losing team you know.”

One of the setbacks Lewis has dealt with has been a torn ACL. Despite the knee injury, he has still be able to generate some interest from schools and has made a full recovery.

“I am feeling pretty good, you know my knee, I haven’t had any problems with it for the past year and a half now. It is probably the most confident I have felt in college, and I most definitely see a future. The journey doesn’t stop here or end here, you know a lot of people forgot about me but that’s okay because this season I am going to break out.