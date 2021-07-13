Drew Pearson serves up a few stories, laughs while visiting Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In his second full day in New Mexico, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys receiver, Drew Pearson, started his morning by offering advice to high school football players in Los Lunas and Belen. By evening, he was visiting the University of New Mexico, still staying true to his mission to New Mexico, encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Pearson praised the Lobo football program for going through an entire season on the road in a protective bubble in Las Vegas. Live sports were prohibited in New Mexico during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. While praising the Lobos for their ability to have success and focus in Las Vegas, Pearson also found an opportunity to slip in some humor.

“Forty-three days in Las Vegas,” said Pearson. “Now, you give me 43 days in Las Vegas I ain’t thinking about playing no football.” The comment was greeted by roaring laughter as Pearson continued to entertain the crowd and share stories about his football career. He also talked about getting ready for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month.

“I got measured for my gold jacket. I got measured for my Hall of Fame ring and I got measured for my bust. The most asked question, other than whose going to be your presenter, is if your bust is going to have an afro on it?” said Pearson. “I said, of course, that’s what I had when I played. Actually, it was the biggest afro in NFL history. I’m claiming that, okay.”

The Hall of Fame Induction week for the 2021 class runs from August 6 through August 9.