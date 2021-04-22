Drake breaks program record in high jump at Don Kirby Tailwind Open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Track and Field hosted their annual Don Kirby Tailwind Open on Thursday. Thirty-three events ran at the UNM Track and Field Complex on Thursday. The full results and times from each heat are available online.

Senior Jamari Drake did make history on Thursday in the high jump and it took just one attempt. Drake cleared 1.81m (5-11.25) and that mark made program history, as the previous outdoor record in the high jump was previously set by Margaret Metcalf in 1979 at a mark of 5-11.

UNM Track and Field will be busy this weekend as they move on to participate at the Drake Relays on Friday and at the LSU Alumni Gold on Saturday.