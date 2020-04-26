Dontrell Moore remembers silence from 2006 NFL Draft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He put the finishing touches on a college career by leaving as the all-time rushing leader of the Mountain West and the University of New Mexico in 2006 with nearly 5,000 yards. Former Lobo running back Dontrell Moore was ready for his close up in the NFL Draft that year, but it never came.

“A lot of teams were excited and said XYZ,” said Moore. “You’re like okay, you never know what’s going to happen. Is it going to be this? Is it going to be that? You just never really know. That’s what I remember, kind of being on edge and being excited. I went down to Roswell with my closest family and friends and just had a small little gathering of people who had been there from day one, you know, who were all excited for what was potentially about to happen, a life-changing day. But, as fate would have it and as God would have it I was not drafted. I remember being devastated in front of my family and friends. But, what I remember thinking is that how supportive and how amazing they were to me.”

A camera crew, making a documentary named “Two days in April,” was with Moore that day. “It was tough when things didn’t go as expected because it was there for everyone to see,” said Moore. “I kind of enjoyed telling my story. I kind of enjoyed allowing the world to see how difficult it is.” Moore got a free agent opportunity with the New York Jets but was waived in June that same year. He was then signed by the Tennessee Titans in 2007. His stay with the Titans did not make it to the regular season and Moore soon found himself wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform but was later waived.

The bulk of Moore’s time in the NFL was spent on practice and off-season teams. Despite that outcome, Moore has no doubt he belonged. “I was more than capable of playing in the NFL,” said Moore. “I think that what I learned is that just because you are good enough doesn’t mean that is where you’re suppose to be, meaning I know that making a team and playing well in preseason and you know surviving a hundred cuts that I was more than able to play at that level.”

