Dontrell Moore is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico career rushing leader, Dontrell Moore, stopped by Van Tate’s Sports Office Wednesday to talk about his upcoming induction into the UNM Football Ring of Honor.
Moore will be honored at the Lobos game against Colorado State on Oct. 16. Moore talked about the honor and some of his favorite games. He also spoke on his brush with the NFL.