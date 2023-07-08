ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos’ all-time leading rusher, DonTrell Moore, hosted his first-ever football camp on Saturday afternoon. Moore, and some other former Lobos, taught campers from around the state skills on the gridiron, as well as life.

“We have knowledge, and we have things that we learned over the years, and it’s our obligation to give it back to the young men of America,” said Moore.

The camp, held at 8 Gradys Performance Center, lasted three hours and gave campers the chance to absorb information from some Lobo legends, and even a former NFL player. UNM team captain from 2003, DJ Renteria was happy to be in attendance to spread his knowledge to the next generation.

“The fact of me being a local kid, New Mexico born, from Roswell, New Mexico, a lot of times we don’t see that level of success in our communities,” said Renteria. “So, being able to express that to them, and answer questions that they have, and all that sort of thing is cool as well.”

Moore plans on hosting more camps in the future and hopes to have another one in October. Any questions can be sent to DonTrell at DMoore@8gradys.com or @dmoore22fba_8g on Instagram.