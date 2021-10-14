Dontrell Moore excited to become part of the Lobo Ring of Honor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many Lobo fans have said it is long overdue and Dontrell Moore is just glad it’s here. Moore will be immortalized to the Lobo faithful this weekend when his name becomes a permanent fixture attached to University Stadium.

“I don’t know what my emotions will be like,” said Moore. “They might go from crying to doing a backflip.” Moore will officially become a member of the Lobos Ring of Honor on Saturday.

“If you look up there there is only six and we’ve been playing since 1894,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “So, it’s a very prestigious deal, well deserved and well earned.” Moore is the all-time career rushing leader at New Mexico with 5,830 yards.

Moore is 15 years removed from college and has 16 school records that will probably last a long time. Moore played at New Mexico from 2002 to 2005. He was an All-Mountain West Conference selection right from the start in 2002, where he also won Mountain West Freshman of the Year. Moore was an All-Conference selection all of his years and was well as Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year his senior season in 2005.

Moore also was an honorable mention All-American by Sports Illustrated and a Doak Walker Award semifinalist. He said being honored by UNM is humbling. “I have a lot of mixed emotions that are tied in with this,” said Moore. “Is it really happening? What’s it is going to look like?”

Moore was a star running back out of Roswell High School where he won a 2000 state title and was a member of the 2000 Parade All-America Team. He rushed for over 6,000 yards in his prep career and carried a 4.0 GPA. “As far as letters go, I had thousands from every single coach in the country,” said Moore. “I got it down to five which was Notre Dame, Colorado State, Nebraska, New Mexico and North Carolina.”

Many schools recruited Moore but he chose to stay home, picking New Mexico. For him, it makes the honor even better. “Being able to represent my home school and my home state is my life’s greatest honor,” said Moore. “It’s really one of my life’s greatest honors to be able to have grown up in the state of New Mexico, win a state championship in Roswell and then come here and have the success that we had as a team.”