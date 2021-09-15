Donovan Dent says yes to New Mexico basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Donovan Dent went on his Twitter page Wednesday and announced his commitment to Richard Pitino and Lobo men’s basketball. The six-foot-two-point guard out of Centennial high school in Corona, California is listed as a three-star recruit on 24/7 Sports.

Dent is described as a player who can score from anywhere on the court. As a junior he led his high school team in scoring, averaging over 15 points and six assists per game. In the last three games of the season, Dent averaged nearly 24 points per contest. Dent was the 2020-21 Inland Player of the Year. He is the third recruit from the class of 2022 to give the Lobos a verbal commitment.

