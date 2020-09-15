Donald Cerrone ready for his UFC bout on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s fight week for Jackson and Wink trained Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Cerrone will look to snap a four-fight losing skid on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. He will take on Niko Price in a Welterweight bout and he feels ready to go.
“Like I said, this one is for me. I don’t care about all the people online and what they have to say, this one is all about me going out there and having fun for myself. So, Niko man, I am going for the finish, that’s what I plan on doing,” said Cerrone. Part of his Fight Camp series is on his YouTube Channel.
Cerrone and Price will be the co-main event on UFC Fight Night 178 on Saturday on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.