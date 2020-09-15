Donald Cerrone ready for his UFC bout on Saturday

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 10: Donald Cerrone celebrates his win over Mike Perry in their Welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night 139 at the Pepsi Center on November 10, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s fight week for Jackson and Wink trained Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Cerrone will look to snap a four-fight losing skid on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. He will take on Niko Price in a Welterweight bout and he feels ready to go.

“Like I said, this one is for me. I don’t care about all the people online and what they have to say, this one is all about me going out there and having fun for myself. So, Niko man, I am going for the finish, that’s what I plan on doing,” said Cerrone. Part of his Fight Camp series is on his YouTube Channel.

Cerrone and Price will be the co-main event on UFC Fight Night 178 on Saturday on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.