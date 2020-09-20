Donald Cerrone finishes in a draw on Saturday night, while Espinosa and Rivera earn losses

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Donald Cerrone waits for the start of his welterweight bout against Conor McGregor during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC Fight Night 178 didn’t have the finish Donald “Cowboy” wanted. For the first time in his 53 professional fight career, he would earn a draw.

Cerrone took on Niko Price in a welterweight bout that was the co-main event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cerrone got off to a slow start, but Price would poke Cerrone’s eyes twice in the first round. The second eye poke would cost Price a point and it would overall prevent him from getting the victory over Cerrone.

The Cowboy would put on a great performance in the last two rounds, but going the distance, the judges would score it a draw. Cerrone’s record now stands at 36-15-1-1.

Albuquerque’s Jordan Espinosa was the featured bout on the UFC Fight Night Prelim, and he took on a very tough David Dvořák. This fight was a battle, but Dvořák would punish the legs of Espinosa and prevent him from getting takedowns. This fight also went the distance, but the judges saw it in Dvořák’s favor, as he got a unanimous decision victory. Espinosa’s record now falls to 15-8.

Santa Fe’s Jerome Rivera was the first fight on the UFC Fight Night Prelim, and he would lose by way of a TKO to Tyson Nam. Rivera took this fight on a week’s notice, but now sees his professional record fall to 10-3.