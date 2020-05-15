Dominique Galloway talks missing out on senior season of Golf

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former stand-out metro high school golfer, Dominique Galloway is back in town after seeing her senior season at NMSU cut short because of the pandemic. Galloway really feels bad that she couldn’t finish out her senior year strong and that she couldn’t finish it with her team.

“That tournament I played really well, my last tournament, but my parents weren’t there with me and like, I was disappointed because our team was also really good, we were going to go places. I had mixed emotions because I was happy that golf was over, but then I was also sad because I wanted to finish it really well with my team and I didn’t get to do that,” said Galloway.

Galloway is now still playing golf on her own time, and says that she will not return to NMSU for another year, but will she now go pro? “I haven’t decided if I am going to go pro 100 percent yet, because I still really love golf and I still really want to pursue it, but I am actually getting married this summer and I am actually moving with my husband to Pennsylvania. So, its kind of up to me, I am still deciding,” said Galloway.

