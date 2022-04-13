ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo Baseball stand out, DJ Peterson is back playing in Albuquerque. Peterson was added to the Isotopes roster this offseason and made his first appearance in the Duke City on Tuesday night in the Isotopes home-opener against the Tacoma Rainers.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t excited. All the offseasons I have had where I have been a free agent I have tried to really really sign here. So, I am comfortable here, my wife coached college here, I played college here, this is a secondary home. So, I am happy to be back”, said DJ Peterson.

Peterson was a first round draft pick by the Seattle Mariners, back in 2013, but since then his career has been up and down. Peterson has played for 4 different organizations, and most recently played in the Independent League. Peterson feels confident and relaxed coming into this season though, and feels like this opportunity could be a good jumping point to get to the Major Leagues.

“I feel the best I have ever felt in my career, granted I am 30 so I got some more aches and pains, but other than that, mentally, at the plate, swing wise, I feel like I am at the best I have ever been at. So, regardless of results, what happens, mentally I am the best right now than I have ever been”, said Peterson.