Division One council approves start date for fall sports

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good news for Lobo and Aggie basketball fans, more information has been released about when their seasons could begin. “I feel good that we are gonna [sic] play. There are not going to be a lot of setbacks and yet we have to hold the players accountable, that they are doing their job,” said Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo.

the focus of Wednesday’s division one council meeting was the season start date. The council approved moving the start date for men’s and women’s basketball to November 25. The maximum number of games was reduced by four, so men’s basketball can schedule 24 regular season games.

