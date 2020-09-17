Division One council approves start date for fall sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with New Mexico United soccer, as they will play in their first Home Match on Saturday. Even though this game will be played in Colorado springs, Saturday's match against the Switchbacks will be considered a home game for NM United as fans from New Mexico can attend.

The players already had a lot of excitement heading into this match, as they ended in a draw in their last match with Colorado Springs. They can clinch a playoff spot with a win, and when you add that United fans will be in the stands, this team is fired up. "Right now, every game kind of matters, I mean it always matters, but especially now with the fans there, it might give us a little extra boost. But I think everyone has it clear that we have to give 100 percent," said NM United midfielder Amando Moreno. "Now, we finally have the opportunity to play and clinch playoff, so just looking at it now it is real and we are growing in confidence and the end goal is in sight and we know we are one of the best teams in the league. So, it's just implementing it," said NM United defender David Najem. That match will start at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado and it will also be shown on ESPN+.