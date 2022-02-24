ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 district basketball tournament is heating up in the state of New Mexico, as teams punched their ticket to either the finals or semifinals on Wednesday night.

Here in the Metro:

(Boys) Rio Rancho def. Cleveland, 71-57. Rio Rancho will now play Atrisco Heritage in the 5A District 1 semifinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

(Boys) Hope Christian def. Valley, 59-52. Hope will now play Del Norte in the 4A District 6 semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m.

(Girls) Albuquerque High def. Capital, 73-35. Abq. High will now host Santa Fe on Saturday for the 5A District 5 Championship on Friday at 7 p.m.