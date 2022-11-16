ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the New Mexico Bowl announced a three-day ticket sale for this years’ game. The sale runs Wednesday November 16, through Friday November 18. Fans will be able to purchase discounted tickets and will have a chance to win a VIP experience.

During the sale, all tickets will be $5 off. Additionally, Lower Bowl tickets and North End Zone General Admission tickets are $10 off. Every ticket order during the sale will automatically be entered into the VIP drawing’ which will feature three winners.

VIP grand prize:

VIP parking pass

4 passes to the ESPN VIP Tailgate Party

4 tickets in the End Zone Club

1 VIP Bowl gift package

VIP 2nd place prize:

VIP parking pass

2 passes to the ESPN VIP Tailgate Party

2 tickets in the End Zone Club

VIP 3rd place prize:

VIP parking pass

2 tickets to the ESPN VIP Tailgate Party.

Discounted tickets are only valid when purchases at www.newmexicobowl.com, unmtickets.com, the UNM Ticket Office, by phone at the UNM ticket office (925-5626), or the New Mexico Bowl office (925-5999). The 2022 New Mexico Bowl is scheduled for kickoff December 17 at 12:15 p.m. at University Stadium.