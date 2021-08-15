Dion Hunter is making his presence known in Lobo Fall Camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fall Camp is in full swing for Lobo football, and one local player is making his presence known. The Cleveland High School grad and now red-shirt freshman linebacker, Dion Hunter, is showing his physicality to the coaches and Head Coach Danny Gonzales likes what he sees.

“He is doing great. He is battling a hamstring, but he hasn’t missed a single practice, which is awesome. He is one of the most physical kids we have on defense. So, between him and Ray, I think our middle linebacker position will be okay,” said Danny Gonzales.

Hunter has a strong chance at earning some quality snaps this upcoming season and Hunter is enjoying the experience so far this fall camp. Especially working with the great defensive mind of Rocky Long. “I think as a linebacker this is probably one of the best defenses you want to be in. It gives you a lot of opportunities to stand out and make a play,” said Dion Hunter.

