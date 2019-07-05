Diego Sanchez tells Van Tate: I’m back to being himself

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque native, Diego Sanchez is prepared for his UFC 239 bout with Michael Chiesa on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diego is riding a 2-fight winning streak and he told KRQE Sports Director Van Tate, that he is back to being the old Diego.

“I have got back to being the authentic Diego Sanchez, who is the king of weird, that’s outside the box,” said Sanchez. “I have already made history and I will continue to make history. Albuquerque, I am your champion and I am bringing home your belt. I proclaim it to you right now,” said Diego.

Diego Sanchez plans on being in this game a long time.