Diego Sanchez is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC veteran Diego Sanchez is excited about fighting in his home state in February.

“You know the universe has blessed me with another hometown fight,” said Sanchez. Sanchez will face Michael Pereira at UFC Fight Night 167 at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho February 15. The fight at the Santa Ana Star Center is the first of five on a new deal Sanchez signed with the UFC.

The 38-year-old believes he has found the fountain of youth through what he calls the school of self-awareness. “I don’t know when the end is you know,” said Sanchez. “Who knows, I might find another breakthrough. I might have five six, seven, eight, nine, ten more breakthroughs. Benjamin Button Sanchez, I might fight ten more years.

