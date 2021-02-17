Diego Sanchez excited to retire on a high note vs Donald Cerrone on May 8

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC Hall of Famer, Diego Sanchez will get into the UFC octagon for the final time on May 8 against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. “In all honesty, I wanted to fight another legend and it’s going to be a showdown. You know, you got a nightmare and a cowboy and it’s going to be a classic,” said Sanchez.

Cerrone and Sanchez are former teammates at Jackson and Wink MMA Academy, and they even had planned to fight back in 2018, but now Sanchez has the utmost respect for his former teammate and feels this is the best fight for him, in his final UFC test. Both fighters are in their late 30’s and have been through some battles in their respective careers. Diego believes that the similarities make for a good match. Sanchez has had plenty of time to train and believes that is a plus.

“Going into this final training camp I have a good 10 weeks, that’s double what I had for the last fight, and this time I get to really do it right. So, when I get into that octagon, I am going to have that feeling, that feeling of you know what, I deserve this, I deserve this victory,” said Sanchez.

Coming out on the other end of a 43-fight professorial career is huge for Sanchez. Sanchez said a lot of UFC fighters cannot say that and while he is happy to be healthy Diego feels that ending his career with this bout will be a good way to hang up his gloves with pride. “I went through the tunnel of violence and destruction, and man 700 stitches on my face later, you know I am still here standing strong, standing tall, standing proud, for Albuquerque, New Mexico,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez vs Cerrone is scheduled for May 8, a location and time for that fight card are still to be determined.