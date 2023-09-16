ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest installment of the Rio Grande Rivalry was not short of excitement. 27,414 fans packed University Stadium to watch the in-state rivalry between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State, with the Aggies coming out on top, 27-17.

The stats were pretty balanced for both teams, as UNM finished the night with 401 total yards, while NMSU finished with 387. Both teams also finished with similar rushing and passing numbers, but the Aggies were able to make more out of them.

The difference came down to the play of NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia. The former Volcano Vista and NMMI standout did not receive a scholarship to play for the Lobos, and showed UNM the type of player they missed on. Pavia finished the night with 203 yards passing, 96 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

“One guy hurt us, give Diego credit,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “He hurt us with his feet… he got some tough yards up front and made us miss a couple tackles.”

With Saturday’s result, UNM now has a 1-2 record while NMSU improved to 2-2. Next week the Lobos travel to UMASS while the Aggies travel to Hawaii.