Diego Pavia chooses New Mexico State

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Diego Pavia said he wanted to further his college education at a place that wasn’t too far from home. Wednesday the NMMI national champion quarterback chose the New Mexico State Aggies and first-year head coach Jerry Kill. Pavia went on social media to make the announcement.

He told KRQE Sports that the Aggies were a good fit. “I just feel like it’s the best opportunity for me to succeed later in life, give me my best shot at what I want to do, especially playing for coach Kill,” said Pavia. “He’s a great dude and coach Beck too. They’re just a blessing. Pavia led NMMI to the NJCAA D-1 National Title this past season behind a 12-1 record. Pavia had 3 touchdowns in the 31-13 win over Iowa Western. He hopes to bring his knack for success to NMSU. “I’m going to bring my competitive spirit for sure and I’m going to make sure that we’re winners,” said Pavia.