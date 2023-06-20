ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time this year, Wrecking Crew Promotions is hosting a boxing card in Albuquerque. Hecho en Nuevo Mexico will take place on Saturday, August 5, at the Villa Hispana Pavilion, with Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego as the headliner.

Griego (13-0) has gained the attention of the WBA-NABA and earned a ranking following his last fight. With the current flyweight title vacant, Griego saw an opportunity for a title shot.

“If I’m correct, the NABA title is the first title that Johnny Tapia won. So, it’s pretty cool. It’s a big title for me,” said Griego. “It’s a big step up. It’s going to help my ranking. It’s going to help where I’m at in my career a whole lot.”

Diamond Boy’s fight against Merlito Sabello (27-8-1) will be the main event of the night, which includes nine bouts in total. Other local fighters announced include Matthew Baca, Steven Trujeque, Katherine Lindenmuth, Lorenzo Benavidez, Amber Brown, Jose Vialpando, Quentin Deleon, Isaiah Aguilar, Isaiah Abeyta, and Andrey Rey.

Baca, a co-main event fighter, is also making his return to the ring after a nine-year absence. He left boxing following the birth of his son but said his dream of being a champion never left. He is now back in the gym and has big plans for his future in the sport.

“I’ve always had the itch,” he said. “I’ve been wanting to get back. It’s just life, something pulled me apart, but I just had to get back. It was in my heart. I just had to finally follow my heart and follow my dreams and do what I know I’m supposed to be doing.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday.