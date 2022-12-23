ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) — The Revel Entertainment Center will host its first ever boxing event on February 4. Undefeated local boxer Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego will be the main event on this stacked fight card, which also features Josh “Pitbull” Torres.

Currently 12-0 as a professional, Griego will test his undefeated record against a solid southpaw.

“Yeah, I will be the main event and I will be going 8 rounds against Bryan Aquino; he is from Puerto Rico. He is 12 and 2, and I expect him to be my toughest fight yet”, said Matthew Griego. “Well, I used to be stable mates with Fidel Maldonado Jr., and he is a southpaw, and I used to spar him a lot. So, I have a lot of experience against southpaws, I think he is one of the slickest southpaws out there. So, it helps me a lot,” he added.

Once again, this fight card will be on February 4, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and fights beginning at 7 p.m. Visit this website to find out more on tickets.