Local UFC fighter Devin Clark says he will ‘break’ Anthony Smith on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson Wink Academy trained Devin Clark had his Saturday night bout moved up to the Co-Main Event of UFC Fight Night. Clark will take on former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith.
“Anthony Smith is competitive, he’s a good fighter, he has had a lot of fights, but with that being said I have seen his weak spots and where he can be broken at. That is one of the things that I am good at is breaking people,” said Clark.
Clark has had a tough fight camp leading up to this fight, as his mother-in-law passed away last week. Clark has remained focused though and says he is fighting in her honor on Saturday night and also his family. “Especially in circumstances like I am going through, it really adds fuel to the fire. So, expect some fireworks and expect a mean Devin Clark out there,” said Clark.
Main card bouts for that UFC Fight Night Event will start at 8 p.m. on ESPN 2.
