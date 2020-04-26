Detroit Lions select former NMSU RB Jason Huntley in round 5

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Detroit Lions helped former New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley realize a dream Saturday. The Lions selected Huntley in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, pick 172 overall.

Even before the NFL Draft started, Huntley marveled at the opportunity his talent had brought before him. “Oh man it’s a dream come true,” said Huntley. “Every kid, when your young, always think about that and watching it on TV. You think, like man, I wish I could be up there. The fact that I made it this far is crazy.”

Huntley is the 13th Aggie running back drafted since 1948 and the first since Chris Barnes in 2001. In a statement through New Mexico State Huntley said, “I was happy, I was speechless. All my hard work just paid off, and I’m just happy to be a Detroit Lion. That’s the biggest thing, I’m just happy to be able to get with my teammates and just make the best of it.”

Huntley had over a thousand yards with nine touchdowns in his final season with the Aggies. After an NCAA-leading three kickoff return touchdowns in 2018, Huntley finished his collegiate career with a school-record five kickoff return touchdowns.

“We’re all so proud of Jason,” NM State head coach Doug Martin said. “He’s a great example for all players that if you’re unselfish and really wanted to be coached, great things can happen for you. He’ll have a great career.”

Huntley finished his time in Las Cruces as one of the most accomplished running backs in program history. One of only three NM State tailbacks to earn All-American accolades (2018), he ran for 2,182 yards in his career, which ranks as the seventh-most rushing yards in school history. Huntley’s 18 career rushing scores rank as 11th most in the team record book.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources