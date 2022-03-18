NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lot of people are still talking about New Mexico State University’s epic win in the men’s tournament against UConn Thursday night. But some of that celebration came to a grinding halt when people headed to Twitter and saw the NCAA post about touting another 12-5 upset, talking about state but showing a picture of Lobo Jaelen House.

Angry fans were quick to call them out, tired of this mixup happening constantly. Frank Mercogliano with the Lobo program even commented with a friendly jab at the Aggies.

“Dear NCAA, NMSU won their first NCAA tournament game in 52 years, you can use a pic of their gay. I get it, UNM has won a lot more tourney games over the years, but today is NMSU’s day. You should use Teddy Buckets, he was pretty good today #GoLobos.” -Frank Mercogliano

The NCAA did take the post down after about an hour. Mercogliano did have some friendly advice for NMSU’s AD Mario Moccia. “Whatever socks you wore Thursday? Wear those again Saturday. Your call on washing them,” Mercogliano said in a tweet.