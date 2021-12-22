Derrick Baker named director of athletic performance for UNM football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Derrick Baker has been named as the director of athletic performance on Wednesday. Baker will work with the Lobo football program and oversee all facets of athletic performance and strength and conditioning for the team.

Baker comes into this program after spending six years at San Diego State and UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales hopes to focus on strength and conditioning this off-season. Gonzales believes a solid year of weights will put his team on the winning track.

“I am so excited for the weight room. It will be the first normal weight room that we have had, god willing nothing changes in the next month. So, I think we are going in the right direction to win a championship. We are going to win a championship, we are going in the right direction,” said Gonzales.