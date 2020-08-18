Deraje Agbaosi signs with the University of New Orleans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eldorado graduate Deraje Agbaosi is headed to the University of New Orleans to continue his basketball career. Agbaosi, signed with the Division-I program this week and he is excited at the aspect of getting to play with the Privateers right away.

“They basically told me that if I go there right now it wouldn’t just be me filling in a spot or anything like that. They said that I would be in the 8-man rotation pretty much, just get to playing right away. I obviously have to do my part, but I am just looking forward to it,” said Agbaosi.

Agbaosi believes that he will play small forward or power forward for the Privateers. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on him.

