ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Highland Hornets are coming off a 26 win season and a class 4A state title. It has been a year and a half since the team lost to a fellow 4A team, however Highland now seeks a new identity.

While the Hornets lost key starters such as Jose Murillo and Jojo Woody, the team returns four seniors and has a solid corps of young players. The production of a starting big man and point guard is hard to replace, the team looks to the committee.

“This team has worked really hard and they have had a chip on their shoulder ever since we started at the end of May because they see social media and they listen, and people think maybe we wont be very good without Jose,” Coach Justin Woody said, “You know, you cant replace 40 points and 20 rebounds, but you can do it with 5 people picking up the slack collectively.”

Players like Alexis Dominguez and Brandon Medina are ready to step into elevated roles and show off their range. They have championship experience, and they believe they have the skillset to help the Hornets run it back.

“We just play so fast and we have great shooters,” said Dominguez, “So, we are going to shoot the lights out that’s for sure.”

“We all have that confidence and we know what to expect,” Medina said, “We have all been in the Pit and have all played in the Pit. So, we all have that confidence to get back there and go for another state championship.”