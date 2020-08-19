Dead Period is over for high school athletics but not for all districts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The dead period for high school athletics is now over and it comes after the state superintendents voted 70% in favor of giving local autonomy to schools.

“So, we will no longer have a dead period, however, the guidelines must be followed and that is 5 to 1 player-coach ratio, mask-wearing, limited equipment, staying in the pods. They will be able to participate as they choose and it would be a local autonomy,” said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez.

Marquez addressed this topic in her weekly Q&A on Monday but while this puts an end to the dead period statewide, local districts still have the final say. Albuquerque Public Schools told coaches on Monday after this news was released, that APS athletics will still remain under dead period guidelines.

Los Lunas Schools also stated that they will remain under a dead period and will look at lifting those protocols after the Labor Day Weekend. Cleveland High School is also remaining under dead period until Labor Day, but with these restrictions, it is becoming frustrating for most coaches, as they cant see their players and concerns arise the longer they are away from their kids.

“If they don’t have a place to go to, a field to use, a campus to be on. It really concerns me where they are going, what they are doing right now with all this free time. If we can get 5 to 1 with the athletes then we can start to give those kids somewhere to go, a place to be, and do it safely of course,” said Sandia Baseball Coach Chris Eaton.